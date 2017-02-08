Source: The American Conservative

by Robert W Merry

"What kind of foreign policy would emerge in America if it were crafted and sustained strictly by U.S. public opinion? We can't know precisely, because we can't sit down with the American people and ask them in a way that allows for give and take and for probing the thinking behind the various responses. But we do have polls, and they can tell us a great deal about the state of public opinion on major foreign-policy matters." (02/08/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/why-america-first-resonates/