Free Talk Live, 02/07/17

Source: Free Talk Live

"Free the Nipple Protest Trial Number Two Happened Today — Ladies Found Guilty, Appeal Planned :: Objections to Female Toplessness :: Violence, Sex, and Television :: Puritanism :: Genitalia :: Abolish Minimum Wage :: Wealth Redistribution :: Types of Freedom :: Silencers and Suppressors :: Immigration Ban :: Dolphin Slaughtering :: Patents :: Technology Making Us Rude? :: The Cove :: Refugees :: Ralph :: Government, Rights, Soliders, Slavery :: HOSTS — Ian, Vincent." [Flash audio or MP3] (02/07/17)