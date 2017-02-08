Syria: Turkish forces "targeting Islamic State-held Raqa" as fighting rages for al-Bab

Source: Yahoo! News

"Turkey said Wednesday it was looking to push towards the Islamic State stronghold of Raqa in northern Syria in the next stage of its nearly half-year military operation, as fighting raged for the town of Al-Bab. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested Turkey and its allies could send special forces to take Raqa, the de-facto capital for the Islamic State (IS) group, despite being mired in intense fighting against jihadists in Al-Bab to the west." (02/08/17)

