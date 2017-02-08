US military to rent space in Trump Tower

Source: CNN

"The US military is looking to lease space in Trump Tower. 'In order to meet official mission requirements, the Department of Defense is working through appropriate channels and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements in order to acquire a limited amount of leased space in Trump Tower,' Lt. Col. JB Brindle, a Defense Department spokesman, told CNN. 'The space is necessary for the personnel and equipment who will support the POTUS at his residence in the building.' … The Department of Defense noted that the military has had to seek similar accommodations in the private residences of previous presidents as well, including in Chicago during Barack Obama's tenure." (02/08/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/politics/military-to-rent-space-trump-tower/