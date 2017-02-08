US House committee votes to scrap Election Assistance Commission, presidential campaign welfare

Source: Los Angeles Times

"A House committee voted Tuesday to eliminate an independent election commission charged with helping states improve their voting systems. The party-line vote came less than two days after Trump vowed to set up a White House commission helmed by Vice President Mike Pence to pursue Trump's erroneous claims of election fraud. The GOP majority on the House Administration Committee voted to eliminate the Election Assistance Commission, which was created by Congress after the 2000 Florida recount to upgrade voting technology and provide election-related information to federal entities, state officials and election administrators. Republicans, who led the effort to terminate the agency, say it's a prime example of government waste. They've been introducing legislation to end the commission for years with little success. … The committee also voted to terminate the public financing system, which provides major party presidential nominees a lump sum grant of about $94.14 million in the general election." (02/08/17)

http://www.latimes.com/politics/washington/la-na-essential-washington-updates-house-committee-votes-to-scrap-agency-1486514170-htmlstory.html