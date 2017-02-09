Trump's accidental truth will take him down

Source: CounterPunch

by John Eskow

"'Do you know why they hate Americans everywhere?' Lenny Bruce used to cheerfully riddle his audiences, drawing on his years as a Navy gunner's mate in occupied Europe during World War II; 'because we fucked their mothers for candy bars, Jim.' … 'America is taken advantage of by every nation on earth, virtually,' said Donald Trump, but he was only codifying, in his trademarked nitwit way, a series of messages drummed into us for years from all corners of the media, and from politicians of every stripe: we're just too darn bighearted for our own darn good! … Well, not under Trump! 'Those days are over, folks,' he assures us, wallowing in the lie; but then two days later — his defenses weakened by sleeplessness and too much vanilla ice cream — he accidentally drops a truth-bomb that horrifies Jake Tapper and Brent Scowcroft alike: 'what, you think we’re so innocent,' he says, RE Putin's murders, 'you think we don't have killers?'" (02/08/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/02/08/trumps-accidental-truth-will-take-him-down/