Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Per Bylund

"It is easy to fall into the trap of the 'cost-plus' method. That is, to consider prices for consumer goods to be a function of the costs of production. Unfortunately, the cost-plus method of pricing is commonly taught to MBA students worldwide, thereby cementing a bureaucratic view of business and the economy. The fact is that prices are not a result of costs; it is the other way around. Actually, prices and costs are not even 'set' by the same types of economic actors." (02/08/17)

https://mises.org/blog/how-governments-destroy-consumer-sovereignty