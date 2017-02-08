The problem with Europe paying its defense bills

Source: Niskanen Center

by Matthew Fay

"One of the main foreign policy talking points of President Donald Trump's campaign was that America's allies — particularly its European allies — were not paying enough for their own defense. As then-candidate Trump told the New York Times, NATO members needed to start 'paying their bills,' otherwise the United States would need to reconsider its alliance commitments. … the emphasis Trump has placed on the issue — going so far as to threaten withholding defense of countries that do not meet minimum spending requirements — raises several interesting questions. Two of them stand out in particular: can America's European allies increase their defense budgets? And if so, is it a good thing if they do?" [editor's note: Neither of those questions stands out nearly as much to me as this one: Even if they "can't" or "shouldn't" increase their defense budgets, why on earth would it be the job of the US to pick up the check? – TLK] (02/08/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/problem-europe-paying-defense-bills/