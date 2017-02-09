Intercepted, 02/08/17

Source: The Intercept

"This week on Intercepted we sit down with intrepid investigative reporter Allan Nairn, who breaks down Trump's relationship with the CIA, the president’s murderous affection for Vladimir Putin, and the killer assembly of establishment neocons and right-wing conspiracists running the U.S. war machine. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Princeton professor and author of 'From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation,' dismantles Obama's problematic legacy, offers strategic advice for resisting Trump, and shares her scorecard on Nazi punching. The Intercept's own distinguished alt-historian, Jon Schwarz, offers a (morbid) lesson on the origins of presidential executive orders. And singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson of The Moldy Peaches performs a powerful song about racism and the police state."

https://theintercept.com/2017/02/08/intercepted-podcast-president-trumps-cabinet-of-killers-and-why-orange-is-the-new-anti-black/