Trump’s unilateral strikes in Syria must be categorically opposed

Source: In These Times

by Stephen Zunes

"Let’s not pretend that Thursday night’s U.S. missile strike on Syria’s Al Shayrat air base has anything to do with concern for the civilian victims of the regime’s apparent April 3 chemical weapons attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun. The unilateral military action was ordered by the same President whose proposed budget would make major cuts to programs that have provided relief to Syrian refugees fleeing the violence of the regime and has tried to bar any of the refugees from entering the United States. With no direct threat to U.S. national security and with no congressional authorization, Trump’s use of force was illegal. By contrast, when President Obama considered authorizing military action against the regime following an even deadlier sarin attack in 2013, he respected constitutional limitations on his power and — failing to receive authorization from Congress — did not do so. This provided time for the Russian-initiated agreement, backed by the United Nations, which led to the destruction of the vast majority of Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal." [editor's note: Good to see "progressive" sources noting this, as they should have been for the last 8 years – SAT] (04/07/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20037/trump-unilateral-airstrikes-syria-isis-assad-chemical-weapons-obama