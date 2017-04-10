Trump's Syriana

Source: Town Hall

by Debra J Saunders

"When Donald Trump was a private individual in 2013, he used Twitter to tell President Barack Obama to refrain from attacking Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who had used chemical weapons to poison his own people. 'No upside and tremendous downside,' Trump typed. As a candidate in 2016, Trump thought likewise. As recently as Tuesday, now President Donald Trump talked the small game. He told the North America's Building Trades' Union's 2017 conference, 'I'm not — and I don't want to be — the president of the world. I'm the president of the United States. And from now on, it's going to be America First.' That morning, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Trump had learned of Assad's use of chemical weapons against his own people. Still Trump resisted Washington's role as global cop." (04/08/17)

https://townhall.com/columnists/debrajsaunders/2017/04/08/trumps-syriana-n2310665