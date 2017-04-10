Source: CounterPunch

by Dave Lindorff

"[P]utting aside the question of who actually poisoned those victims in Khan Sheikhun, the reality is that international law, as codified in the UN Charter, a treaty which the US has signed, declares the supreme war crime to be for a country to attack another when it poses no imminent threat to the attacker. Absent such an existential threat, the only legal way one country may attack another is when that military action has been approved by a vote of the United Nations Security Council. No such UN resolution has been passed regarding international action in Syria, where the only legal foreign military actor is Russia, which was invited by the internationally recognized Assad government. And so yet another American president has joined the long list of war criminals who have made the US the world’s leading rogue nation since at least 1953." (04/07/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/07/yet-another-president-commits-the-ultimate-war-crime-of-launching-a-war-of-aggression/