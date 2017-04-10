Why Americans get suckered every time

Source: Freeman's Perspective
by Paul Rosenberg

"So, Trump has gone against what he swore he’d do and bombed the hell out of a Syrian air base, to thunderous applause on seemingly every side. His enemies now love him … he’s being called Presidential … and once again, millions of Americans have been suckered into a knee-jerk response. Bear in mind that this statement holds up, even if what Trump claims is 100 percent true. Also bear in mind that I don’t dislike Americans; in general, I think highly of them. It’s just that they have a particular way of being turned into suckers … a way that works more or less every time … even when the underlying facts are made up of whole cloth. I think it’s important to understand why this is so." (04/08/17)

  • Blind faith in governments is hardly an American phenomenon. Germans were suckered by Hitler, Chinese by Mao, Russians by Stalin, Cuba by Castro, Iran by the ayatollahs, Isis members by Isis leaders, Al Queda by bin Laden, the Romans by Caesar, and the list could go on forever. And, realistically, we are more inclined than most to distrust our government. We're simply more powerful, so the damage done when we get suckered is more noticeable.