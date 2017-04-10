Source: Freeman's Perspective

by Paul Rosenberg

"So, Trump has gone against what he swore he’d do and bombed the hell out of a Syrian air base, to thunderous applause on seemingly every side. His enemies now love him … he’s being called Presidential … and once again, millions of Americans have been suckered into a knee-jerk response. Bear in mind that this statement holds up, even if what Trump claims is 100 percent true. Also bear in mind that I don’t dislike Americans; in general, I think highly of them. It’s just that they have a particular way of being turned into suckers … a way that works more or less every time … even when the underlying facts are made up of whole cloth. I think it’s important to understand why this is so." (04/08/17)

https://www.freemansperspective.com/why-americans-get-suckered-every-time/