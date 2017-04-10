Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel Larison

"Hawks often defend this or that intervention in terms of the 'message' or 'signal' it will send to adversaries and competitors elsewhere, and they make the mistake of thinking that the sort of 'action' that they want in one place will impress or intimidate other governments into taking fewer aggressive or provocative actions in their own parts of the world. They also suppose that the same 'action' will pressure other states to become more cooperative with Washington. Hawks never produce evidence that other governments see things the same way they do, but simply assert that it is so as if it were a fact. What hawks think signals 'resolve' to Russia or China or some other government is often read by their leaders as recklessness, incompetence, or proof that Washington can’t be trusted." (04/08/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/the-folly-of-using-force-to-send-a-message/