Source: Everything Voluntary

"The Back Story 007 identifies the secret reason that nation-states go to war so often: 'War … it is the oldest, most profitable and most vicious racket in history. It is the only racket in which profits are counted in dollars and the losses are counted in lives.' — General Butler." [various formats] (04/08/17)

