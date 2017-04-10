Egypt: Islamic State claims responsibility for two church bombings that killed dozens

Source: ABC News

"ISIS has claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Egypt that were packed for Palm Sunday services, according to its news agency. The attacks follow warnings by the terrorist group that it would escalate attacks on Egypt's Christians, which according to an estimate by the CIA make up roughly 10 percent of the country's population. Two bombs killed at least 37 people and injured around 100 others on Palm Sunday." (04/09/17)

