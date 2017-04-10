US bureaucrats accuse Google of "underpaying" female workers

Source: USA Today

"Government investigators looking into how Google pays its employees have accused the tech giant of shortchanging women doing similar work to men. A U.S. Department of Labor official disclosed the agency's allegations during a Friday court hearing in San Francisco. 'We found systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce,' Janette Wipper, a Labor Department regional director, testified, according to a report published by The Guardian. Google said it vehemently disagreed with the charges, which the Mountain View, Calif., company said it hadn't heard until Wipper's court appearance." (04/09/17)

