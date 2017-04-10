France: Police find 3.5 tons of weapons as Eta disarms

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Police in France have found nearly 3.5 tonnes of weapons, explosives and other material in eight caches handed over by Basque separatist group Eta. Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the weapons would be destroyed. Eta — which says it has now surrendered all its weapons — killed more than 800 people in some 40 years of violence in pursuit of an independent country straddling France and Spain. Mr Cazeneuve hailed the move but Spain called on Eta to disband. Eta declared a ceasefire in 2011 but did not disarm." (04/08/17)

