Income tax: No honor among thieves

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"The average American worker gets robbed on a weekly basis. His or her employer, acting on behalf of the IRS, skims a portion off the top of each paycheck. In a gesture of seeming magnanimity, the gang hands some of the loot back over each year to nearly eight out of ten victims — but only after the victims spend considerable time and/or money filling out paperwork, due by mid-April (this year, on the 18th). Is it any surprise that competing thieves would look for ways to game a trillion-dollar-plus scheme that pays out (as of 2015) $278 billion in refunds? According to the Department of the Treasury, '[a]s of May 2, 2015, the IRS reported that it identified 163,087 tax returns with more than $908.3 million claimed in fraudulent refunds and prevented the issuance of approximately $787 million (86.6 percent) in fraudulent refunds.'" (04/09/17)

