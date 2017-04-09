India: Police arrest alleged kingpin of US tax scam

Source: Express Tribune [Pakistan]

"Indian police said on Saturday they had arrested the suspected mastermind behind a call center scam run out of a Mumbai suburb that targeted thousands of Americans and netted more than $300 million.

Sagar Thakkar, 24, also known as Shaggy, was arrested at Mumbai’s international airport in the early hours of Saturday after he flew in from Dubai, Mukund Hatote, a police officer on the case, told Reuters. In October, the US Justice Department charged more than 60 people in India and the United States with participating in the huge scam where call center agents impersonated Internal Revenue Service, immigration or other federal officials and demanded payments for non-existent debts." [editor's note: Damn, I was hoping they meant one of the kingpins of the REAL US tax scam, like maybe the head of the IRS! – TLK] (04/09/17)

