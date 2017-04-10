India: Regime shuts down Internet in Kashmir after troops murder protesters

Source: Yahoo! News

"Internet services will remain suspended in the entire Kashmir valley till conclusion of the bypoll for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat on 12 April, official sources said on Sunday in Srinagar. The decision followed large scale violence during the bypoll for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday which claimed the lives of seven people in firing by security forces. Dozens of civilians were wounded, while over 100 security personnel were also injured in clashes. … There were reports that Pakistan-based groups were engaged in spreading 'disinformation' on the eve of polls, official sources said."

