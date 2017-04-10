A note from the publisher …

Dear readers,

My practice in recent years has been to beat the RRND/FND fundraising drum once a month and then fairly lightly for most of the year, with a more strident campaign toward the end of the year. This is one of the rare exceptions.

Last week, my fellow editor R. Lee Wrights was hospitalized with pneumonia. Although he is home he is still not out of the woods. A new upper respiratory inspection is keeping his breathing capacity —

and, like all health emergencies, his bank account and ability to earn — diminished.

You can support Lee personally/direcctly via Paypal to the address carolinnus (at) aol.com (I don't know if that is a working email address for communications these days, but I know the money gets there). Alternatively, he also receives part of your donations to RRND/FND via:

http://rationalreview.com/support-rrnd

Please keep Lee in your thoughts; if you are religiously inclined, your prayers; and as possible, in view of his long-time work for and dedication to the freedom movement, your financial consideration during his moment of need.

Yours in liberty,

Tom Knapp

Publisher

Rational Review News Digest / Freedom News Daily