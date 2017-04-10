Source: Notes on Liberty

by Vincent Geloso

"Economies on the frontier had land to labor ratios that were the exact opposite of those in Europe. The opportunity cost of congregating in one area was high given the abundance of land that could be brought under cultivation. This is why the Americas (North America at least) was the Best Poor Man’s Country. As such, areas with low population density are not necessarily poor (even if urbanization is a pretty strong predictor of wealth). This is where Canada comes in. Today, the country easily fits in the 'relatively rich' group. According to the figures 1 and 2 in the work of Acemoglu, Johnson and Robinson, it would have been in the 'relatively poor' group well behind countries in Latin America. However, I recently finished compiling the Canadian GDP figures between 1688 and 1790 which I can now compare with those of Arroyo Abad and Van Zanden for Peru and Mexico. With my Canadian data (see the figure below), we can see that Canada was as poor as Latin America around 1680 (the start date of my data)." (04/09/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/04/09/on-the-reversal-of-fortune-urbanization-and-canada/