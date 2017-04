Source: Free Talk Live

"Trump, Russia, Syria, Iran :: North Korean Defector :: Malfeasance :: Civil War :: More About Kim Jong Un :: Salmon in Washington :: Police and the War on Drugs :: Drug Addicts :: Federal Reserve :: Liberty Dollar :: The Rich :: Price of Legal Weed :: Economics in One Lesson :: HOSTS — Ian, Mark, Jonny Ray." [Flash audio or MP3] (04/09/17)

