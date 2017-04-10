Source: CounterPunch

by L Ali Khan

"International law in the form of human rights, international criminal law, the humanitarian law of war, regional compacts including the Charter on the Organization of American States, treaty provisions of state constitutions, and universal norms identified in scholarly treatises, all endorse, directly or indirectly, a simple principle that deportation is a crime against humanity. The Nuremberg tribunals stated in unambiguous terms that enslavement or deportation of a population is a crime against customary international law. … Building on the Nuremberg principles, more recent international treaties and scholarly treatises reaffirm that deportation is a crime against humanity, even if committed in peace times, and even if the deported population is not shipped to slave labor." (04/10/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/10/deportation-as-a-crime-against-humanity/