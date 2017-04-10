US Navy rolls out new aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford for sea trials

Source: Straits Times [Singapore]

"The USS Gerald R. Ford, the first of the US Navy's new class of aircraft carriers, embarked on its maiden sea trial last Saturday (April 8). It departed from the Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia's Newport News with more than a thousand Navy sailors onboard, US media reported. Costing US$12.9 billion (S$18.2 billion) to build, the state-of-the-art carrier was dogged by delays — due to issues with its advanced systems, including aircraft landing equipment and power generation — and budget overruns." (04/10/17)

