KY: Toyota to spend $1.3 billion overhauling factory; Trump tries to take credit

Source: Dallas Morning News

"Toyota will spend more than a billion dollars to overhaul its largest production plant in the world, the Japanese automaker announced Monday. The $1.33 billion investment in the auto giant's Kentucky factory, which employs 8,200 people, will help the plant make Camrys more efficiently and will speed up production timelines in the future through a more nimble, higher tech development process, the company said. … [US president Donald Trump] said in a statement that Toyota's investment is a sign manufacturers are responding [to his praise/condemnation]. 'Toyota's decision to invest $1.3 billion in their Kentucky plant is further evidence that the economic climate has greatly improved under my administration,' the statement said." (04/10/17)

https://www.dallasnews.com/business/toyota/2017/04/10/toyota-spend-133-billion-overhauling-kentucky-factory