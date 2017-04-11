United Airlines overbooks flight then has cops forcibly remove passenger from plane

Source: Louisville Courier-Journal

"A video posted on Facebook late Sunday evening shows a passenger on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville being forcibly removed from the plane before takeoff at O’Hare International Airport. … A United spokesperson confirmed in an email Sunday night that a passenger had been taken off a flight in Chicago. 'Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked,' the spokesperson said. 'After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.'" [editor's note: Note the language refusing responsibility. Not "we overbooked the plane," but the plane "was overbooked." Not "we apologize for overbooking the plane and having cops drag a paying customer off," but apologies for "the overbook situation," as if said situation was an act of God or something. They sold the guy a ride then reneged and had him assaulted for trying to keep the seat he'd bought. Now they're refusing to take responsibility for their actions – TLK] (04/10/17)

