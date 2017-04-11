Source: Adam Smith Institute

by James Knight

"With all the Brexit talk of trade deals and tariffs, an idea occurred to me. Rather like the CND (the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) I'd like to see the CTD — the Campaign for Tariff Disarmament, where all nations unilaterally [sic] agree to abolish all tariffs globally in a 5 year timeframe (for administrative reasons) whereby tariffs are reduced at 20% a year for the next 5 years, resulting in zero tariffs worldwide, and every nation and its citizens being better off as a result! To see why this would be a good idea, we need to remind ourselves why tariffs are a bad idea." (04/10/17)

https://www.adamsmith.org/blog/the-campaign-for-tariff-disarmament