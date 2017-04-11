IL: Judge shot dead, woman wounded outside home

Source: Chicago Tribune

"A Cook County judge was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting outside the judge's South Side home Monday morning, a police source said. Associate Judge Raymond Myles, 66, and a 52-year-old woman were found outside the home in the 9400 block of South Forest Avenue around 4:50 a.m., police said. Myles suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The woman was hit in the leg and was taken to Christ in serious condition." (04/10/17)

http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-man-shot-dead-woman-wounded-in-roseland-neighborhood-20170410-story.html