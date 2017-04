Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"While I assumed that the national-security state would ultimately win its war against President Trump, I never figured that Trump would capitulate so soon and so completely. But capitulate he has, and victory for the national security state, or what the mainstream is now calling the Deep State, is complete." (04/10/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/04/10/deep-states-defeat-donald-trump/