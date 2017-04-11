Source: ZDNet

"Security researchers have confirmed that the CIA hacking tools exposed by Wikileaks have been used against targets in at least 16 different countries. Last month WikiLeaks published a over 8,000 documents — apparently internal CIA files — detailing the intelligence agency's hacking programmes. And now security company Symantec said it has tied the documents to the activities of a sophisticated cyberespionage operation it has been tracking for some time, which it dubs 'Longhorn.' … Longhorn has been active since at least 2011, using a variety of backdoor Trojans and zero-day vulnerabilities to infiltrate governments and international organisations, as well as targets in the financial, telecoms, energy, aerospace, information technology, education, and natural resources sectors." (04/10/17)

http://www.zdnet.com/article/cia-tools-exposed-by-wikileaks-linked-to-hacking-across-16-countries/