Bring on the trillion dollar coin!

by Charles Barr

"A few years ago, when Republicans in Congress were refusing to raise the national debt ceiling, an idea was floated for minting a platinum coin with a face value of one trillion dollars. This was and still is technically legal, thanks to a 1996 law authorizing the minting of platinum bullion and proof coins. The law empowers the Secretary of the Treasury to strike platinum coins in any denomination that he or she deems appropriate. The idea was that the trillion dollar coin would be minted and deposited at the Federal Reserve, which would then credit the government’s account with a trillion dollars. The government could then spend this newly created money by 'writing checks' on this account without having to increase the national debt ceiling or issue additional interest-paying bonds. The idea died when Republicans caved in and agreed to raise the national debt ceiling." (04/09/17)

