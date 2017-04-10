A message to the Democratic Party with a small reminder to Rand Paul

Source: OpEdNews

by Allen Finkelstein

"(1) [Citizens United] means a citizen has to actually pay a specific candidate to earn First Amendment protection, the very same 'right' to protection he does not have at the polls!!! And (2) State governments can find a way to keep specific groups of citizens from voting in large numbers by simply making it harder for specific subsets of voters to vote. If voting were actually protected as free speech, then anything that makes it harder to vote would thus automatically need to be scrutinized and eliminated as a violation of the First Amendment. Get it? Somehow, even 'liberals' on the Supreme Court didn't get it! Somehow, the ACLU didn't get it! Meanwhile why don't we ask part-time libertarian Rand Paul if he gets it." (04/10/17)

