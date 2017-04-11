Source: spiked

by Kevin Yuill

"There seems to be a kind of selective compassion among prominent assisted-suicide campaigners. Dignity in Dying’s website, indeed the content of its entire campaign, is comprised of tragic stories – indeed, it solicits them. One of its many platitudinous tweets runs 'When death is inevitable, suffering should not be.' But why doesn’t Omid, whose suffering is undeniable, warrant more attention? Why are those who suffer, and are terminally ill, considered a higher priority? Omid is a fly in the ointment for mainstream assisted-suicide campaigners. He is not in that category that is apparently more deserving of our sympathies — the dying. Campaigners restrict their support to those whose demise is imminent in a bid to show that assisted suicide is 'safe.'" [editor's note: Interesting piece, albeit by a guy who claims to own all of us (that's what a claim of moral entitlement to forbid suicide amounts to) – TLK] (04/10/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/assisted-suicide-for-all-or-for-none-at-all-conway-omid-high-court/