Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Robin Koerner

"Trump’s election caused a spike in sales of George Orwell’s famous novel, 1984 — apparently to people who believe that his becoming president may be a harbinger of an Orwellian dystopia across our country. Last year, my first book was published. It concerns why Americans have let the principles of liberty on which our nation is founded recede so far, and how they might assert them again. The introduction references Orwell’s novel extensively, and I am pleased that those scared of the rise of authoritarianism in the USA are picking it up. What exactly is authoritarianism, though? It’s rather hard to defeat an enemy that one cannot define, let alone understand." (04/10/17)

https://fee.org/articles/authoritarians-to-the-right-of-me-authoritarians-to-the-left/