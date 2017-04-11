"Bad hombres" aren't the only ones Trump's scary new surveillance tool will catch

Source: Cato Institute

by Matthew Feeney

"In 2014, the Obama administration awarded Peter Thiel’s Palantir Technologies a $41 million contract to build an intelligence system called Investigative Case Management (ICM), which is scheduled to become fully operational by September this year. As originally conceived, its purpose was to give the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit in the Department of Homeland Security the means to investigate serious cross-border criminal activity ranging from money laundering and commercial fraud to human smuggling. But the Trump administration may well turn it into a general tool to assist ICE deportations, reports The Intercept’s Spencer Woodman. And also go after other Americans in the future." (04/10/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/bad-hombres-arent-only-ones-trumps-scary-new-surveillance-tool-will-catch