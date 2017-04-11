"The world will be saved by beauty"

Source: Living Freedom

by Claire Wolfe

The link between freedom, truth, and beauty has been throwing itself at me for the last few months. By 'beauty' I don’t necessarily mean arts or aesthetics as per any standard canon. Beauty might also be in the mathematical sense, as when the mind has struggled for ages with a seemingly unsolvable problem, then the solution arrives suddenly and strikingly — and the thinker recognizes it as true because it is 'beautiful' or 'elegant.' Similarly, it could mean those moments when, after fumbling to learn some out-of-reach skill you suddenly get it, and know you’ve gotten it. Those transformative moments when the world changes and you become a slightly (or markedly) different person. A person with a new perception or a person operating on a higher plane. It could mean a sense of awe that lifts us out of our mundane selves." (04/10/17)

