Ed Sheeran settles "Photograph" copyright infringement claim

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"Ed Sheeran has struck a deal to end a $20m (£13.8m) copyright infringement legal claim over his hit song Photograph. Songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington sued the singer last June, claiming his hit ballad had a similar structure to their song, Amazing. A lawyer for the pair confirmed to the BBC the claim had now been settled. Leonard and Harrington's track was released by former X Factor winner Matt Cardle in 2012." (04/10/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-39556351