Ed Sheeran settles "Photograph" copyright infringement claim
Source: BBC [UK state media]
"Ed Sheeran has struck a deal to end a $20m (£13.8m) copyright infringement legal claim over his hit song Photograph. Songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington sued the singer last June, claiming his hit ballad had a similar structure to their song, Amazing. A lawyer for the pair confirmed to the BBC the claim had now been settled. Leonard and Harrington's track was released by former X Factor winner Matt Cardle in 2012." (04/10/17)