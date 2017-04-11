Citizen activism and the courts

Source: The American Prospect

by Jedediah Purdy

"David Cole’s Engines of Liberty is a welcome corrective to a conventional way of narrating constitutional law as being the work of federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, whose justices are nerd-celebrities, internet memes, and partisan heroes or villains. Cole argues that constitutional law comes from sources that are more democratic, and more obscure, than judges. It begins in the work of citizen activists, quixotic lawyers, and legal scholars willing to buck mainstream views and take unfamiliar ideas to their logical conclusions. If progressives hope the courts will stand in the way of Donald Trump’s enormities, Cole’s arguments suggest, they had better mobilize now for the constitutional values they hope to see judges protect in a few years. Cole makes his arguments by telling the background stories behind three important legal developments of the last 15 years: the Supreme Court’s embrace of same-sex marriage in 2015, its announcement of a constitutional right to individual gun possession in 2008, and its pushback against George W. Bush’s 'War on Terror' in a series of cases concerning the rights of detainees and other targets of that 'war.' In each instance, courts behaved surprisingly." [editor's note: So far sounds like an intelligent book – SAT] (04/10/17)

http://prospect.org/article/citizen-activism-and-courts