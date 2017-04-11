Judge Richard Posner's unimpeachable honesty

Source: USA Today

by Glenn Harlan Reynolds

"U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Richard Posner has changed my mind. Up until now, I was dubious as to the notion of electing Supreme Court justices, and had never really considered electing federal Court of Appeals judges. But after reading his latest, I think that I’m now in favor of both. The case at hand, Hively v. Ivy Tech Community College, by Posner’s own U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, dealt with the question of whether the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of sex, could be stretched to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. A majority of the court held that the answer to that question was yes, an answer that, while not indisputable, isn’t necessarily wrong, either. In essence, the majority said, if you’d hire a man who slept with women, you have to be willing to hire a woman who sleeps with women, or you’re discriminating against the woman on the basis of sex." (04/10/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/04/10/judge-richard-posners-unimpeachable-honesty-glenn-reynolds/100261364