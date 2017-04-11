AL: Bentley resigns over sex scandal

Source: Fox News

"Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigned Monday amid allegations he used state money to help cover up an affair with a top aide. Bentley stepped down as part of a plea deal that saw him admit to two misdemeanor charges of using campaign contributions for personal use. The 74-year-old was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence and a year of probation. … Bentley had been under heavy political pressure since last year, when recordings surfaced of him making romantic and sexually charged comments in 2014 to aide Rebekah Caldwell Mason before his divorce." (04/10/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/10/robert-bentley-alabama-governor-resigns-over-sex-scandal.html