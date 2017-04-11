Trump regime threatens new Syria attacks

Source: Yahoo News!

"The Trump administration has warned Syria that [accusations, supported by evidence or not, of] use of chemical weapons or barrel bombs could bring fresh US military action. 'If you gas a baby or drop a barrel bomb onto innocent people, you will see a response from this president,' White House spokesman Sean Spicer said. He also said Syrian president Bashar al Assad must go, adding: 'You can't imagine a stable and peaceful Syria with Assad in charge.' … Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, have said the airstrikes crossed 'red lines' — echoing US Mr Trump's condemnation of the gas attack itself." (04/10/17)

