The Jason Stapleton Program, episode 577

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"Well, if you’re wondering what 96 million dollars worth of Tomahawk missiles bought us the answer is, 'not much.' Reports started coming out on Friday that the Syrians resumed launching airstrikes from the airfield we bombed just hours after we finished. To add insult to injury, Iran and Russia just sent us an ultimatum. In short, they said, if you try that again, we’re going to strike back. This creates problems for Trump. Not only was his strike ineffective but now he risks starting WWIII if he takes action again." [various format] (04/10/17)

