Capital flows and Ricardo's Law

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Mark Brandly

"As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump promised to renegotiate international trade agreements such as NAFTA and to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. While Trump’s views on international trade are murky, two things seem clear. One: Trump is in favor of trade deals that halt the migration of US factories to other countries and increase investments in the US. He argues that his policies would give domestic and foreign companies an incentive to invest capital in the US rather than overseas. In economic terms, he wants to increase US net capital flows (capital inflows minus capital outflows). Two: Trump views the US trade deficit as a loss to the US economy. He sees the $502.3 billion trade deficit in goods and services in 2016 as spending that could create jobs in this country, spending that is forever lost." (04/11/17)

