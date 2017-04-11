US DoJ plans to disrupt global spam network after Russian hacker's arrest

Source: CNN

"The US Department of Justice announced an 'extensive effort to disrupt and dismantle' a network of thousands of compromised computers under the control of an alleged cybercriminal, a statement released Monday said. The 'botnet' was responsible for the sending of hundreds of millions of spam e-mails, intercepting users' online and financial credentials and 'installing ransomware and other malicious software,' according to the statement. … The move to dismantle the Kelihos botnet comes on the heels of the arrest on Friday of Russian hacker Peter Levashov in Spain …. Levashov is one of the web's most notorious spammers, says spam-tracking non-profit Spamhaus Project and is 'one of the longest operating criminal spam-lords on the internet.'" [editor's note: Initial rumors — now looking a lot like attempts to plant "fake news" — suggested that Levashov's arrest was related to the (so far evidenceless) claims of "Russian hacking" of the 2016 US elections – TLK] (04/11/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/11/tech/doj-kelihos-botnet-levashov/