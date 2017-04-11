Microsoft Word zero day vulnerability used to push dangerous Dridex malware on millions

Source: Ars Technica

"Booby-trapped documents exploiting a critical zero-day vulnerability in Microsoft Word have been sent to millions of people around the world in a blitz aimed at installing Dridex, currently one of the most dangerous bank fraud threats on the Internet. As Ars reported on Saturday, the vulnerability is notable because it bypasses exploit mitigations built into Windows, doesn't require targets to enable macros, and works even against Windows 10, which is widely considered Microsoft's most secure operating system ever. The flaw is known to affect most or all Windows versions of Word, but so far no one has ruled out that exploits might also be possible against Mac versions." (04/11/17)

https://arstechnica.com/security/2017/04/microsoft-word-0day-used-to-push-dangerous-dridex-malware-on-millions/