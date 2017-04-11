We're fascinated by this definition of success

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Tim Worstall

"As we all know little snippets of information get bandied about in the public conversation and then take on the aura of incontrovertible facts. George Osborne, in a political speech, claims that raising the minimum wage does not cause job losses. That is taken to be true by all too many, when the actual official report accompanying the speech insists that the latest rise will cause 60,000 job losses. 'See, Osborne said it' is not what we would take to be a great standard of proof but it's enough for some people, sadly. What really interests us here though is what people will take as the standard of success." (04/11/17)

