Source: Free Talk Live

"Man Dragged Off United Flight :: Why Overbooked Flight :: Airline Terms of Service :: Removing Flight Customers the Right Way :: Do we need corporations? :: Stocks, Risk, and Gambling :: Housing Bubble :: Venezuelans Take To Streets in Clashes With Police :: Syria :: Sarah Single-Handedly Stopping Auto Sales :: HOSTS — Ian, Mark, Melanie." [Flash audio or MP3] (04/10/17)

