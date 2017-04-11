Russia: Regime releases opposition leader Alexei Navalny from jail

Source: Deutsche Welle

"Russian authorities on Monday released opposition leader Alexei Navalny after [he finished] serving a 15-day sentence for his involvement in anti-corruption protests that shook the country last month. After members of the press waited for his release at the jail where he was being detained, Navalny's campaign manager announced that he had been transferred to another detention center and released there, away from media. … Despite a ban on running for the presidency, Navalny's campaign organizers have sought to reverse the restriction by showing the damage caused by not allowing him to participate is a greater risk than allowing him to do so." (04/10/17)

http://www.dw.com/en/russia-releases-opposition-leader-alexei-navalny/a-38362347